'Senthilbalaji's judicial custody extended till July 12'

CHENNAI: Chennai Principal Sessions Court Judge S Alli on Wednesday ordered an extension of judicial custody for Minister V Senthilbalaji till July 12.

Balaji appeared in court through video conferencing from Kauvery Hospital, where he is being admitted after Madras High Court ordered him to be transferred from Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate for further treatment, in a habeas corpus petition filed by Senthilbalaji's wife S Megala.

On Wednesday, after seven hours of intense final arguments by a battery of senior lawyers, the Madras High Court reserved the orders in the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by Minister Senthilbalaji's wife, S Megala, challenging his June 14 arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case registered in 2021, in connection with the 2014-15 cash-for-jobs scam in the Transport Department. The HCP case was heard by the division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice Nisha Banu and Justice Bharatha Chakravathy.

Earlier, Health Minister Ma Subramanian to a query on the condition of Minister V Senthilbalaji said that he had been shifted to a normal ward after surgery. “He is under continuous monitoring of doctors,” Subramanian added.

