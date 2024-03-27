Senthilbalaji files fresh application to advance submission in discharge petition

CHENNAI: Jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji filed an application in the principal sessions court Chennai seeking permission to advance further submission in the discharge petition preferred by him.

Senthilbalaji filed the fresh application as the principal sessions judge S Alli reserved the final order to be pronounced on March 28 (Thursday) in the discharge petition.

The former minister stated in the application that he hadn't received the bank documents in compliance with the Court's order. After receiving the particulars from the bank he should be allowed to advance his arguments, said the application. If his application is not allowed it would cause irreparable injury to him, said the former minister.

Senthilbalaji filed a petition in the sessions court seeking to discharge him from the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case connected to the job racket allegation.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by theDirectorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

It may be noted that the Madras High Court dismissed Senthilbalaji's bail plea earlier on two occasions and directed the lower court to complete the trial in the PMLA case within three months.