Senthilbalaji arrest: HC judge recuses himself from hearing
CHENNAI: When the Senthilbalaji wife's habeas corpus petition came for hearing today at 2:15 pm before a bench of Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel, the latter recused himself from hearing the case.
The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court advised senior counsel NR Ilangovan to mention the petition again 4 pm before the court.
The petition is likely to be heard before a new bench at 4:15 pm today.
Enforcement Directorate officials arrested Minister Senthilbalaji in the early hours of Wednesday. However, as he complained of chest pain, the minister was taken to Omandurar multi-specialty hospital for treatment.
