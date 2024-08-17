Senior officials face MLAs, MPs' ire over poor monsoon preparedness in Chennai

CHENNAI: Conveying the anger simmering among the people, the MLAs and MPs of ruling DMK skewered officials from Greater Chennai Corporation, Water Resources, Public Works and Electricity department over several works that remain incomplete even as northeast monsoon is just around the corner.

The rapid firing of questions by the people's representatives, that too in the presence of senior ministers, left the officials scurrying for cover.

It may be noted that the criticisms came just days after Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the people that Chennai and its neighbourhood would not be affected by the monsoon this time.

The northeast monsoon preparedness review meeting that was held at Ripon Building, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation, on Friday was attended by senior ministers Duraimurugan (Water Resources), KN Nehru (Municipal Administration and Water Supply), EV Velu (PWD and Highways), Alandur MLA TM Anbarasan (MSME), Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin (Youth Affairs and Sports), Saidapet MLA Ma Subramanian (Health and Family Welfare), and Harbour MLA PK Sekarbabu (HR&CE and CMDA).

Lok Sabha members from North, Central and South Chennai constituencies also attended the meeting along with MLAs representing Chennai and nearby districts.

At the meeting, Minister Nehru raised his concerns about the projects that were kickstarted long ago but were yet to reach completion. When the officials said that works were still under way, Nehru grew visibly annoyed and categorically told the concerned department officials to not give excuses and focus on completing the works.

Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran said there were several areas in his constituency that were still struggling with rain and flooding related issues. The authorities have not taken any action so far to fix them, Maran said, adding that this lack of preparedness put him in a spot, as he was unable to provide any answers to the people in his constituency.

The review meeting grew tense when elected representatives from the ruling DMK raised multiple concerns to the government officials in front of the ministers and demanded answers.

Finally, the ministers told officials in no uncertain terms that the issues should be resolved before the onset of monsoon so that public life is not disrupted even in the event of heavy showers.