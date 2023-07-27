Self defence techniques taught to women to stay safe

CHENNAI: With an aim to teach self defence techniques to stay safe in times of threat and empower the local community PENN, a non-governmental organisation working towards promoting protection and empowerment of women, along with Guru Nanak College conducted a community outreach programme in Kodungaiyur.



The GNC Penn's Udayal Padai members conducted the outreach programme with their 20 student trainers who taught defensive techniques to the local women. Singer Kalaimamani P Unnikrishnan was the chief guest and appreciated the students and the organisation for taking efforts towards the empowerment of girls and women in the society.



"Confidence is most important and these simple tricks and tips are very easy but also, very important in life to overcome any risks to safety. The members of Udayal Padai taught the self defense techniques to these people and they will help women to overcome this. Practicing these techniques will help one to overcome the fear and stay safe," he said.



Dr Sujatha Pughazhendi, integrative health coach and CEO of SPARRC as the guest of honor also emphasized on the need to stay alert and be aware of one's surroundings to take proactive measures and stay safe.

"The self defense practices give a sense of boldness and empowerment to women. As we grow old, there is a slight sense of fear that keeps growing in us because the body turns old. The self defence practices help us in identifying the risks and reacting to it accordingly to stay safe. It is important to practice these measures to stay prepared for these risks and sense them to stay alert and overcome them," she said.