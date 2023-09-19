Seeman appears before police

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator S Seeman on Monday appeared before the Valasaravakkam police in the summons issued by the city police in the now withdrawn complaint by actor Vijayalakshmi.

Seeman’s supporters gathered in large numbers outside the police station, creating a commotion. A couple of days ago, Actor Vijayalakshmi, who had made a flurry of allegations against NTK leader Seeman withdrew her complaint. Valasaravakkam Police reopened the 2011 complaint filed by Vijayalakshmi.