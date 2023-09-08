Seeking a 'massage', Techie loses jewellery, money, Credit cards to conmen

CHENNAI: A software engineer was attacked and robbed of gold and cash by a duo, who lured him to a place in Nungambakkam claiming that he would be provided 'massage' services on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, a resident of Nungambakkam had got in touch with his eventual attackers through Locanto, a free classifieds website, police said.

On Thursday evening, the techie went to a room in Nungambakkam after co-ordinating with his callers and was waiting for his massage when, to his shock, two men came into the room.

Before the techie could react, the duo tied him up and attacked him. Later, they took his gold chain, gold ring and cash worth Rs 4000 from his wallet.

The attackers also threatened the techie to share the PIN numbers for the debit cards in his wallet and fled the scene.

According to the victim's complaint to the conmen, his attackers had withdrawn a total of over Rs 2 lakh from his cards.

Based on the techie's complaint, Nungambakkam Police have registered a case and have launched a search for the suspects.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers were a father-son duo. Further investigations are on.