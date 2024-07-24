Security officer kills self while on duty at Avadi IAF base

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man, who was employed as a security officer at the Indian Air Force Station in Avadi, allegedly shot himself to death early on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, the deceased man was employed by the Defence Security Corps (DSC). He was identified as Kalidoss of Mayiladuthurai. He lived with his wife and two children in the quarters inside the Air Force station, police said.

Kalidoss was on security detail at one of the watch towers when he took his own life around 4 am, police investigations revealed.

Hearing the gunshot, others on duty rushed to the scene and found Kalidoss with bullet injury. They immediately alerted the police and Kalidoss was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Muthapudupet police secured the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

In a similar incident in September 2022, a 23-year-old man, Niravkumar Pratapbhai from Gujarat, ended his life by shooting himself with a service rifle at Avadi Air Force station.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.