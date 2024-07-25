Security guard in Chennai killed in fight over volume of radio

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old security guard, Thambirajan, was killed in a fight with an autorickshaw driver over the volume of the latter's radio, at a lodge in Triplicane, Chennai.

Thambirajan, a native of Kanniyakumari, had asked Ayyanar (60) of Virudhunagar district, to reduce the volume on his radio, leading to a quarrel between the two.

The argument escalated when both men started attacking each other with sticks.

Thambirajan suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Rajeev Gandhi Government Hospital where he succumbed.

Ayyanar has been arrested and remanded in custody.