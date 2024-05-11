Security guard at private firm beaten to death near Kovur

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death by a gang in an argument near Kovur in Avadi city police limits on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Yuvaraj of Chinnapancheri near Kundrathur. Probe revealed that he was working as a security guard at a private firm in Sriperumbudur.

Mangadu Police were informed about a man lying in a pool of blood, secured Yuvaraj and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Mangadu Police registered a case of murder and began investigations.

Probe revealed that Ganesh (35) of Kovur had come to the spot where Yuvaraj was found dead and picked up an argument with the deceased. Ganesh was drunk and had argued with Yuvaraj asking him to move from the spot so that he could talk with his friends.

Ganesh's friends joined in the attack and they all beat up Yuvaraj and fled after he fell unconscious.

On Saturday, Police arrested Dinesh Kodi (34), Saranraj (24), Praveen Kumar (23), Vasanth (25) and Silambarasan (24) and Ganesh.

All six of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.