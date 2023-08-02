Security beefed up at Chennai airport ahead of I-Day

CHENNAI: Following the 77th Independence Day security got tightened in the Chennai airport from Wednesday.

The passengers are allowed to board the flight only after completing the five-tier checkup and all the vehicles that are coming inside the airport and allowed only after the check. The bomb squad and the CISF are monitoring the fuel filling area, cargo and the MLCP area closely.

CCTV surveillance cameras are installed in all the areas and they are being monitored closely day and night. Additional security is deployed in the fuel station inside the airport. Following the extra checkup the domestic passengers are asked to arrive one and a half hours before the departure and the International passengers should arrive three and a half hours before the scheduled time.

From August 13th, two days before Independence Day the security level will be increased to seven-tier.