SDAT seeks CRZ clearance for Sailing Academy in Marina

CHENNAI: Sailing enthusiasts and athletes aspiring for Olympic laurels in the sport are one step closer to having a dedicated state sponsored Sailing Academy and training facility in Chennai.

The State Sports Development Authority (SDAT) has sent a revised proposal to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zonal Management Authority (TNCZMA) for clearance to establish the Sailing Academy proposed in the Coastal zone near the river Cooum confluence with sea at Marina Beach.

The location is strategically very important and has vide scope of its continual upgradation and in a classified recreation area at the North end of Marina Beach.

The Academy will provide varied types of boats like dinghy boats, Sailboats, paddle boats, and kayaks which are characteristically used for training to sail.

Nevertheless, the Olympian Class boats will also be used for providing training to enhance the scope and winning opportunity for Indian youth in the Olympics.

On May 8, the member secretary of SDAT, Meghnath Reddy wrote to his TNCZMA counterpart seeking approval for the revised proposal, as per which there would be no development at the Waterfront and the academy would only consist of a ground plus one configuration with a maximum height of 12 mts / in line with the current day prevailing planning provisions in coastal regulation zone II.

With an overall built up area of 2,450 sq meters, the academy spread across 2.75 acres would be developed at a project outlay of Rs 7 crore.

The academy would have training area and swimming pools among other facilities on the ground floor.

The first floor would consist of among others a yoga hall, gymnasium, classroom and library.

SDAT which initially proposed an approach water ramp has dropped the idea and offered to apply for clearance for the component in future if required.

As per the revised proposal sent to the coastal authority, an existing road along the periphery abutting the site would be used by the sailors to access sea from the academy future.

Announced in 2016 by then chief minster J Jayalalithaa prior to her demise, the sailing academy proposal did not take off till incumbent state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin revived it to train the youth for sailing dinghy boats/yachts at Chennai.

The academy intends to enhance the skill of the aspiring youth in sailing and leisure-water sports through SAILING scientific teaching tools and hands-on training.

The Academy will also involve in consultancy and research to encourage the youth of the state in sailing and Water sports activities.

The academy would come up behind the Anna memorial complex.

The proposed project for the development of an Academy, principally to run a Centre for Sailing and Rowing would ensure trained manpower to cater the growing demand and will encourage the youth to become qualified to participate in the Olympiad, a SDAT report pertaining to the academy said.