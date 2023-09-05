SCR notifies changes in pattern of train service due to corridor block in Guntakal

CHENNAI: South Central Railway (SCR) has notified a change in the pattern of train services due to corridor block in Guntakal and Vijayawada Division from September 4 to September 10.

Train No 07581 Tirupati–Katpadi Passenger Special leaving Tirupati at 10.55 hrs and train No 07660 Katpadi–Tirupati Passenger Special leaving Katpadi at 15.00 hrs will be fully cancelled.

Train No 17237 Bitragunta–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Bitragunta at 04.45 hrs and Train No 17238 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Bitragunta Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.30 hrs on and from Sept 4 to 8 will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Train No 16854 Villupuram–Tirupati Express leaving Villupuram at 05.30 hrs on and from Sept 4 to 10 will be short terminated at Katpadi. Train No 16853 Tirupati–Villupuram Express leaving Tirupati at 13.50 hrs on will commence service from Katpadi at its scheduled departure time of 16.40 hrs.