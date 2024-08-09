Vegetable rates at Chennai's Koyambedu market remain stable on Aug 9; check list here

CHENNAI: The price of essential vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market like onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and even coconuts have remained stable this month so far. A kilo of onion is being sold at Rs 38 while tomato is at Rs 25/kg, potato at Rs 45/kg, and coconut at Rs 30/kg since August 1.

At the beginning of August, the price of garlic was Rs 250 per kg but on August 7, it increased by Rs 30 to Rs 280. However, the price remains the same today.

The price of drumsticks had risen to Rs 190 per kg in July but has since seen a sharp fall. They are being sold at the market for Rs 30 per kg from August 7.

On July 24, a kg of peas had cost Rs 250; it then fell to Rs 180/kg on July 27 and continued to decline further. The vegetable was priced at Rs 150/kg on August 1 while today it has dropped by Rs 10 to be sold for Rs 140 per kg.

On the other hand, raw mango prices have hit new highs this month. In July, they were sold at Rs 30 per kg and later at Rs 50 per kg. On August 7, a kilo of raw mangoes cost Rs 80, and it continues to be sold at the same rate.