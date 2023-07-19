SC Collegium recommends elevation of two advocates as judges of MHC

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of advocates N. Senthilkumar and G. Arul Murugan as judges of the Madras High Court. The recommendation for appointment of these two advocates as judges was made by the Collegium of the Madras High Court on August 3, 2022. "The Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu concurred in the recommendation for the elevation of the two candidates," said SC Collegium.

Advocate N. Senthilkumar has a standing of over 28 years at the Bar. He has an experience of appearing before the Sessions Court and the Madras High Court. He has been practicing in constitutional, criminal, service and civil cases and specialises in criminal and constitutional law. He has been on the panel of government in various positions on different occasions.

"The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste. His appointment as a judge of the High Court will enhance the representation on the Bench to marginalised communities. Having regard to the above factors, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that Shri N. Senthilkumar is suitable for elevation to the Madras High Court," the Collegium said. Advocate G. Arul Murugan has an experience of over 24 years at the Bar. He has appeared before the Madras High Court and various Tribunals. He has specialised in civil, criminal and writ cases.

"The candidate belongs to the OBC category. His appointment as a judge will facilitate greater representation to the OBCs in appointment to the higher judiciary. Having regard to the above aspects, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that Shri G. Arul Murugan is suitable for the elevation to the Madras High Court," noted SC Collegium while making its recommendation.