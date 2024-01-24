Begin typing your search...

Sasikala performs housewarming ceremony for new residence at Poes Garden

The ground floor plus two-storeyed building was built opposite former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam, which has been turned into a memorial.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Jan 2024 4:38 AM GMT
VK Sasikala performed housewarming poojas at her newly built house in Poes Garden on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Late supremo of AIADMK J Jayalalithaa’s close confidante VK Sasikala on Wednesday performed housewarming poojas at her newly built house on door number 36/81 in Poes Garden.

Sources said Sasikala and Illavarasi reached the house around 5.30 am, while Vivek Jayaraman reached the house by 6 am to attend poojas. They are still at the house. AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran is likely to visit the house later in the day. “Preparation has been carried out discreetly for the poojas in the last couple of days. Since the construction is incomplete, she will move to the new house after four to five months,” said a source.

Though the property was attached by the central agency, she was permitted to use it for her personal purpose.

DTNEXT Bureau

