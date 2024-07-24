Sand-laden lorry overturns, traffic hit on Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road on Wednesday after a sand-loaded lorry overturned.

The accident happened when the lorry loaded with sand was heading towards Porur from Tambaram on the Maduravoyal bypass. When the vehicle was nearing Porur toll plaza, the front tyre burst. Due to this, the driver lost control of the lorry, which hit the median and overturned on the road.

On information, a traffic police team and the highway patrol rushed to the spot and managed the flow of traffic. Meanwhile, the lorry was lifted using a crane and the sand which was scattered on the road was removed.

Following the incident, traffic was heavily affected on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass for more than four hours in the morning. Police said the lorry driver escaped with minor injuries and further investigation is on.