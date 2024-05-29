Samantha takes 13th spot on IMDb’s Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade

CHENNAI: Ranked at No. 13 on IMDb’s prestigious Top 100 Viewed Indian Stars of the past decade, Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds the distinction of being the only female actor from the south to secure a place in the top 15. The actress has captivated audiences with her versatile performances across various industries. Her appearance in a special song for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa garnered widespread acclaim, marking one of the decade’s most noteworthy highlights.

Renowned as one of the most beloved actors of the past decade, Samantha’s commitment to her craft shines through. Beyond her acting endeavours, she’s ventured into production with Tralala Moving Pictures and is set to embark on the edgy multi-lingual thriller Bangaram. With her upcoming project Citadel and a slate of promising scripts under review, Samantha’s journey continues to evolve.

The rankings, based on consistently high rankings on IMDb’s weekly charts from January 2014 to April 2024, reflect the genuine interest and engagement of IMDb’s vast audience.

Reflecting on her inclusion in this list and her status as the sole female actor from the south, Samantha states, “This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts of directors, writers, and producers, as well as the unwavering support and love of the audience. I am truly humbled and overwhelmed. Thank you, IMDb, for this honour.”