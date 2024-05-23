Runway Sweepers inaugurated in Chennai airport to enhance operational efficiency

CHENNAI: New Runway Sweepers were inaugurated in the Chennai airport by the Airport director to enhance operational efficiency.

The AAI has hired two Runway Mechanical Sweepers (RMS) cum Bay Cleaning Machines for three years. These advanced machines will be deployed across the runway, taxiway, and apron areas to ensure the highest level of cleanliness and safety.

The RMS units are equipped with centre and side brushes designed to thoroughly clean and remove any Foreign Object Debris (FOD).

Additionally, any ferrous materials on these surfaces will be effectively removed using a magnetic bar attached at the front of each vehicle.

Also, the RMS is equipped with a high-pressure jet delivery gun for cleaning bays. The machines were inaugurated by the airport director C V Deepak on Wednesday at the Chennai airport.

These machines will be very helpful for maintaining the runways clean always.

Especially during the arrival of VIP's the contract labourers would not be allowed in the runway and bay areas so at those times the RMS would come in handy.