‘Run-Ride-Donate’ with Aalam Deepam Duathlon

CHENNAI: With its successful pedal and run initiatives, We are Chennai Cycling Group (WCCG), is all set to conduct their fifth edition of Aalam Deepam Duathlon on March 10, an annual event which has been conducted since 2019.

With its signature tagline ‘Run-Ride-Donate’, this unique fundraiser utilises their funds collected through the event registration, towards a specific philanthropic cause each year.

“Aalam is our philanthropic wing, through which we work towards various societal welfare activities,” states Anil Jain, core member of WCCG.

The last edition of the Aalam Deepam Duathlon, held in the month of April 2023, was to support the Humans of Cycling initiative, where bicycles were distributed to 35 candidates, and to 94 students of Sevalaya’s Mahakavi Bharathiyar Higher Secondary School in Pakkam village.





“The fifth edition will happen as an in-person event, and all the proceeds would go towards supporting livelihood cyclists as part of ‘Humans of Cycling - Donate a bicycle’ initiative. As part of Humans of Cycling, we provide free bicycles to bread winners across the city to enable them to commute to their workplace,” Anil explains.



Encouraging more participation to the ‘run-ride-donte’ cause, the organisers have developed a virtual participation platform. If a participant chooses the virtual option, they can take part in the duathlon in a single day, on either March 8, 9 or 10, ensuring that their run and ride are tracked on Strava- a sports app.

“The event categories can have participants as individuals or as a team. The Olympic category will consist of 10 km running, and 40 km cycling. The Sprint category has 5 km running, along with 20 km cycling,” highlights Anil.

The in-person event will start from Mayajaal on ECR at 5.30 am, which will also be the end point for the participants. Last date of registration for the Aalam Deepam Duathlon will be March 3. For further details, contact 9789982110.