RTO offices will function on Saturdays in Chennai: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has instructed RTO offices to function on Saturdays in Chennai owing to a large number of pending driving licences. According to the Government Order, RTO offices would be allowed to function on Saturdays only for the issuance of driving licences.

An order issued in this regard stated that all Regional Transport Offices in Chennai City (including Regional Transport Offices, Meenambakkam, and Red Hills) have been instructed to work on Saturdays for issuing driving licences to office goers and government employees.

This facility was earlier extended only to government servants and office goers. The current notification will cover all categories of public including through driving school.