Rs 1.5 crore worth gold robbed at gun point in Muthapudupet; two more arrested in Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Two weeks after a gun wielding gang escaped with Rs 1.5 crore worth gold jewels from a jewellery store in Muthapudupet near Avadi, a special team of Avadi City police secured two accused from Rajasthan and brought them to Tamil Nadu.

Avadi City Police said that a special team led by Assistant Commissioner, Suresh camped in Rajasthan and secured the two accused - Ashok Kumar and Suresh from Sanchore district, Rajasthan, with the help of Rajasthan police.

Police said that they recovered 705 grams of gold and 4.3 kg of silver from them.

Recovered Gold & Silver

Suresh was working in Chennai for the last 9-10 years in steel fabrication units while the other accused Ashok Kumar is a history sheeter, police said.

Earlier, Muthapudupet Police had arrested R Dinesh Kumar (26) and Shetanram (25) - both natives of Rajasthan too in connection with the case for allegedly harbouring the main accused and aiding their escape.

Last Sunday, both of them were apprehended at Palavavedu area with some cash and jewellery items.

Police said that they have seized 3 kg of gold, silver items and over Rs 3 lakh cash from them.

Dinesh Kumar was working as a caretaker in a relative’s family in Sowcarpet for the last six years while Shetanram was working in Avadi.

All the accused involved in the Dacoity act stayed at Barracks road, Periamedu at a rental room of Shetanaram and were provided with support for basic needs by both Dinesh Kumar and Shetanaram, police investigations revealed.

On April 15, the gang entered the shop in the pretext of buying jewels and threatened the owner with guns and escaped with the jewels The owner, Prakash Pukkaram (33) has been running a gold jewellery store cum pawn shop - Krishna Jewellers at Ellaiamman Nagar, Muthapudupet for the last four years.

They attacked Prakash and tied him up in a chair while they wiped off all the gold jewellery and cash in the locker and made their escape.

The suspects were caught in the CCTV inside the pawn shop.