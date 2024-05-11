Rs 110 crore hospital project progresses well in CM Stalin's constituency in Chennai, to be opened soon

CHENNAI: Works of the Rs 110 crore specialty hospital being developed in Chief Minister M K Stalin's Kolathur constituency are progressing well.

On Saturday, the State government assured that the six-story hospital block would be opened for public use soon.

Civil works of the 556-bed hospital seem to have advanced faster than expected. Originally, a 3 story (Rs 55.07 crore) state-of-art hospital was announced on October 3, 2022 and foundation stone was laid on March 8, 2023, it was upgraded into a six-story hospital by Chief Minister Stalin, who laid the foundation for the 3 added floors (Rs 54.82 crore) on March 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, the concrete structure of the ground plus 5 floors already stand tall at Periyar Nagar in CM's Kolathur constituency. Measuring a whopping 2,12,890 square feet spread across ground plus six floors, the hospital in Kolathur can be great addition to the residents of north Chennai like the recently opened super-specialty hospital in Guindy serving south Chennai residents.

The ground floor of the hospital would accommodate an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and modern laundry and parking facilities, even as the first floor would consist of gynecology ward, rehabilitation ward and blood bank besides three operation theaters and post-operative wards.

Chief Minister's Comprehensive Insurance Scheme ward, private rooms and general wards, general health check-up wings, pediatric wards and critical care units would be accommodated in second and third floors.

From floors four to six, the hospital would have special outpatient block, laboratory, diabetology, gastrointestinal, cardiology wards and a cath lab and 4 operation theaters in addition to a oncology ward.