Rowdy hacked to death in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: A 28 year old man, a rowdy was hacked to death by a gang in Kasimedu on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Venkatraman of Power Kuppam.

On Sunday night, Venkatraman was in an inebriated stated and roaming around the streets in his neighbourhood when he was rounded up by a gang.

The gang took out the weapons they were carrying and started attacking Venkatraman taking the victim and public by surprise.

Onlookers alerted the authorities after which a police team reached the scene and moved the injured man to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

A case of murder was registered and search is on for the suspects.