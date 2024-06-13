Rotary Club confers Chennai-based cartoonist ‘Vocational Excellence Award’

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Jun 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-13 00:30:12.0  )
Rotary Club of Chennai Mambalam conferred the ‘Vocational Excellence Award’ 

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Chennai Mambalam conferred the ‘Vocational Excellence Award’ to cartoonist Ramki recently at the IIT Alumni Centre, Taramani.

The club member president G Venkatasubramaian, and new president of the Rotary Club of Chennai Mambalam H Sathish Kumar, participated in the ceremony.

The Rotary District Governor NS Saravanan was the chief guest.

He presented the citation and memento to Ramki, appreciating his services to the cause of the arts and society.

