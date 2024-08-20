Robbery attempt foiled: Drunkard held for snatching phone from woman inspector of fisheries dept in CIT Nagar

CHENNAI: A drunkard's attempt to rob a woman inspector of the fisheries department was thwarted by the quick response of the police.

The incident occurred in the CIT Nagar area of Saidapet, when the victim, Amala, a person with disability and working in the fisheries department, was sipping tea at a shop.

The drunkard, identified as Sadik Basha (22), snatched her phone and tried to flee.

However, the police chased him down and arrested him, recovering a knife from his possession.

The swift action of the police prevented what could have been a more serious crime.