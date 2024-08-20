Begin typing your search...
Robbery attempt foiled: Drunkard held for snatching phone from woman inspector of fisheries dept in CIT Nagar
The incident occurred in the CIT Nagar area of Saidapet, when the victim, Amala, a person with disability and working in the fisheries department, was sipping tea at a shop.
CHENNAI: A drunkard's attempt to rob a woman inspector of the fisheries department was thwarted by the quick response of the police.
The drunkard, identified as Sadik Basha (22), snatched her phone and tried to flee.
However, the police chased him down and arrested him, recovering a knife from his possession.
The swift action of the police prevented what could have been a more serious crime.
