Rising mercury levels spike fever cases in city

CHENNAI: With the onset of summer, the number of cases of types of fever is increasing in the city. Several cases of viral fever and flu in the past few weeks are surging in government hospitals.

Besides measles, mumps and chicken pox cases, there are several cases of viral fever reported across age groups.

“Weather plays a major role in viral infections.

Some viruses prevail in the summer and thus, cause a surge in the infection. Symptoms of fever for about 2-3 days and cold are becoming common. Measles and mumps are increasing but are not very severe in nature,” explained a doctor from the Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

Fever cases are presenting with high temperature of about 102-degree F and above, followed by a dip in platelet levels too.

Some of these patients have cold, running nose and rashes along with fever. In case of bleeding or rashes, they should visit the hospital.

“Some patients might have platelet-drop but it gradually improves. It’s comparatively less severe than dengue. However, most cases come to the hospital at a later stage. So, it’s important to report the fever at the earliest to avoid complications. People should ensure adequate intake of fluids to improve the platelet count,” said Dr K Vignesh, consultant of general medicine at a private hospital.

Besides viral fever, sporadic cases of malaria and dengue are also reported in the State. However, GH doctors say that “there is no outbreak of vector-borne diseases”.

