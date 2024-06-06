Rider killed in accident as bike crashes against lorry near Vadapalani, friend injured

CHENNAI: A 26 year old man died and his friend suffered serious injuries when the bike on which they were travelled lost control and crashed against a lorry on Wednesday night near Vadapalani.

The bike rider, Santosh (26), died after his vehicle collided with a garbage lorry near Vadapalani. His friend, Vetri (24), who was riding pillion, suffered severe injuries.

The accident happened around 100 feet away from the Vadapalani flyover when the bike lost control and crashed into the lorry.

Santosh, who was riding the bike, fell off and suffered severe head injuries, resulting in his death at the scene. Vetri, who was riding pillion, suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Shankar (43), who was reportedly driving recklessly. The investigation is on.

Santosh, a resident of Choolaipallam, MGR Nagar, Chennai, was working at a juice shop in the same area.

His friend, Vetri, another resident of MGR Nagar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Royapettah.