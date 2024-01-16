Revenge after two decades: Father, sons held for Rowdy’s murder

CHENNAI: Two days after the murder of a 53-year-old history sheeter in Royapettah by a gang, City Police arrested six persons including a man and his two sons in connection with the murder.

The deceased, Madhavan alias Madhu (53) was the eyewitness to the murder of his accomplice, Arcot V Suresh’s murder five months ago.

'Arcot' V Suresh, a notorious rowdy with several cases against him including murder and attempt to murder cases was hacked to death by a gang in Srinivasapuram near Santhome in August last year.

Police initially believed that Madhavan was eliminated to negate the witnesses in Suresh’s murder case.

Investigations however revealed that he was murdered to exact revenge for a murder attempt Madhavan was involved in, in Pulianthope, twenty two years ago.

Madhavan, a history sheeter himself having several cases against him shifted from Pulianthope to Ice house neighbourhood after Suresh's murder.

Ice House Police who were investigating Madhavan’s murder arrested six persons - D Krishnan (50), his sons K Sathish alias Billa Sathish (30), K Murali alias Boxer Murali (27) - from Pulianthope and their accomplices, S Vignesh (27), M Mukesh (24) of Triplicane and R Sarathbabu (30) of Korukkupet.

Investigations revealed that Madhavan’s murder was plotted by Krishnan’s sons for the murder attempt on their father twenty two years ago.

According to an official, in 2001, Madhavan and his accomplice Ali Suresh had attempted to murder Krishnan.

Krishnan’s sons, who grew up and fell into a way of crime wanted to exact revenge for the murder attempt on their father. In 2022, Ali Suresh was allegedly murdered by Sathish and Murali in Pulianthope.

On release from Jail, the brothers regrouped and eliminated Madhavan on Sunday. All six of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.