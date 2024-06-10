Respite over, Chennai sizzles at 37° Celsius; likely to cross 38° Celsius this week

CHENNAI: The weather is back to 'normal' in Chennai. On Monday, the day when schools reopened and families returned, the city was sizzling at 37° Celsius by noon.

Going by the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, it is likely to remain the same for the rest of the week - and even climb a notch higher to 38° Celsius from Friday.

This is 35.8° Celsius and 36.2° Celsius recorded by the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam, respectively, on June 9. It was even lower at 34° Celsius and 34.8° Celsius, respectively, a day prior to that, and 32.8° Celsius and 33.4° Celsius on June 7.

On these days, the average temperature was supposed to be around 37-38° Celsius as per RMC data, recording a below-normal temperature on these days.

Meanwhile, parts of Tamil Nadu, mainly some areas in the south and west of the State are recording light to moderate showers under the influence of the southwest monsoon.