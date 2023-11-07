Residents protest against stone quarry

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at Chengalpattu Collectorate when more than 100 residents of Tirukazhukundram taluk handed over ration cards claiming inaction over a stone quarry that is coming up close to their residential area.

A stone quarry belonging to Salem mines has been operating for nearly nine years at the Kunnavakkam village near Naduvakkarai. A few years ago, residents of the village petitioned the NGT claiming that illegal mining was rampant in their area after which the quarry was asked to pay Rs 7.6 crore as compensation. Following this, the Collector allotted a lot nearby area to set up the quarry.

However, residents protested citing dangers and petitioned the Collector to cancel the permit. The residents handed over their ration cards to the Collector, who promised action at the earliest.