Residents of Anagaputhur protest hosting black flags against Revenue officials

CHENNAI: The residents of Shanthi Nagar and Thai Mulambigai Nagar in Anagaputhur protested hosting black flags on Diwali day against the Revenue officials as they are set to demolish the 700 houses which are allegedly constructed on the lakebed.

The Shanthi Nagar, Thai Mulambigai Nagar is situated in Anagaputhur near the Anagaputhur lake. Recently the Revenue officials issued notices to more than 700 houses which were constructed by encroaching the lake and told them that all the houses will be demolished soon.

The officials recently demolished 25 houses and made arrangements to demolish the other houses.

However, the residents claimed that they have been living in the house for nearly five decades and the houses were not constructed by encroaching the lake.

The government itself has provided the road facility, drinking water facility and electricity over the years and said if the area encroached the government officials might not give electricity and drinking water to us.

The residents also said that the Anagaputhur bus stop was constructed in the lakebed but the Revenue officials did not bother about it.

Following that on Sunday, the residents hosted black flags in the houses and streets against the Revenue officials and they gathered together and raised slogans against the government. The residents said that the Revenue department is targeting us and demolishing our houses. However the officials from the Revenue Department said that the houses are being demolished only after the court order and even houses for all the families were allocated in Naduveerapattu but they are not ready to move there.