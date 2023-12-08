Residential houses are the major reason for microplastics pollution: IIT-M

CHENNAI: By 2050, the cumulative weight of plastics in our oceans could surpass the total biomass of fish, identified the recent review of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).

"The review identified that the prominent and unnoticed sources of microplastics in residential buildings are a source of microplastic pollution. It also identifies their transportation, transformation and toxicity effects in aquatic organisms and human beings. The review suggests that among the various sources contributing to the spread of microplastics in the environment, municipal wastewater stands out as a major source. Everyday household activities like washing dishes, doing laundry, taking showers and using toilets all contribute to the production of municipal wastewater, " a statement from IIT-Madras read.

"The escalating issue of plastic pollution demands urgent attention and action. Current estimates suggest that between 4.88 to 12.7 million metric tons of plastic find their way into the ocean each year. Alarmingly, projections indicate that by 2050, the cumulative weight of plastics in our oceans could surpass the total biomass of fish," said professor Indumathi M Nambi of IIT-M who was a part of the review.

These estimates do not even account for ubiquitous synthetic fibres such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (PA) and polyacrylate, she added.

Laundry washing releases a significant quantity of microfibres into wastewater, while personal care products like shower gels, face cleansers and toothpaste contain deliberate microplastic additives known as microbeads.

Additionally, items such as face masks and synthetic indoor fabrics including carpets, contribute to environmental and indoor pollution, posing potential harm to both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, as well as human and pet health.

The review suggests that source reduction was a vital consideration to combat microplastic pollution.

It also suggests that personal care products should be replaced with biodegradable materials, and use of plastic-based products such as scouring pads need to be reduced.

Also, laundry machines should also have highly efficient filters.