Rescued pair of Malayan giant squirrels sent to Guindy; 3 held

TIRUCHY: Forest officials here on Monday arrested three persons, including a woman, for smuggling a pair of Malayan giant squirrels from Malaysia.

On September 29, the customs officials from Tiruchy airport secured a Malaysian woman identified as Vijayakumari (46) who had smuggled a pair of Malayan giant squirrels, an endangered species and as a subsequent action, the customs officials handed over the accused and the rodents to the Tiruchy forest officials on October 1 for further investigation.

Subsequently, the Chief Conservator of Forest N Satheesh formed a special team which conducted an elaborate investigation in which they found that Sultan Ibrahim (29) from Chennai Choolaimedu and Shahul Hameed (28) from Prangipettai in Cuddalore were behind the smuggling bid. Based on the confession, the forest officials registered a case under various sections, including the Indian Wild Animal Protection Act (1972) and arrested all the three on Monday.

Later, they were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Tiruchy and were lodged in the prison. The official sent the squirrels to the animal rehabilitation centre at Guindy National Park.