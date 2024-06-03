Reporter's diary: Oscar titles for coffee table books. Why not?

CHENNAI: During a recent visit to a government office, the coffee table book in their lobby piqued my curiosity. Despite the contents being as expected the usual photographs of the officials, the efforts by the department, and so on, the title was borrowed from a recent Oscar-nominated Indian movie. Whoever came up with the idea surely deserves a raise.



Choosing peculiar coffee book titles makes one wonder about creating coffee table books based on recent events in our country.

The whole sordid turn of events involving the Pune minor boy who had inadvertently exposed a whole rotten system after snuffing out two lives, deserves a coffee table book at the very least, as a reminder.

The entire system has been apathetic towards the two victims of the car crash and their families by serving the rich and mighty. The title of Quentin Tarantinos seventh directorial will be an apt title for the coffee table book on the Pune Porsche saga.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have revolutionised the concept of meditation by making the practice of soul-searching a public spectacle. There are enough photographs from a million angles to release coffee table books in three volumes. Should it be titled Atonement?

Now, coming to the creatively titled coffee table book, the Tamil Nadu Prisons, and Correctional Services Department has titled its coffee table book, RRR (Reformation, Rehabilitation, Reintegration). They even imitated the title font.