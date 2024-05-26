Renowned heart surgeon KM Cherian receives lifetime achievement award

CHENNAI: Renowned heart surgeon Dr KM Cherian was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tamil Nadu Chapter of Association of Nurse Executives India conference held in the city recently.

He was awarded for his exemplary service in cardiac surgery in the state.

The conference's theme was "Transformational Leadership: Impacting Healthcare Today and Roadmap for the Future" and was inaugurated by Dr Ani Grace Kalaimathi, Registrar, Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council. Dr Ani Grace Kalaimathi, in her address, emphasized the need for public-private partnerships to build healthcare for the future.

Dr Girdhar J Gyani, Director General at Association of Healthcare Providers (India), and nurse consultant Abanti Gopan received Lifetime Achievement Awards at the annual conference.

Over 35 experts from various healthcare disciplines shared their insight with 500 delegates from 15 states, including senior leaders in nursing across the country.