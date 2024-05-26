Begin typing your search...

Renowned heart surgeon KM Cherian receives lifetime achievement award

Dr Ani Grace Kalaimathi, in her address, emphasized the need for public-private partnerships to build healthcare for the future.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 May 2024 10:36 AM GMT
Renowned heart surgeon KM Cherian receives lifetime achievement award
X

Heart surgeon Dr KM Cherian

CHENNAI: Renowned heart surgeon Dr KM Cherian was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tamil Nadu Chapter of Association of Nurse Executives India conference held in the city recently.

He was awarded for his exemplary service in cardiac surgery in the state.

The conference's theme was "Transformational Leadership: Impacting Healthcare Today and Roadmap for the Future" and was inaugurated by Dr Ani Grace Kalaimathi, Registrar, Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council. Dr Ani Grace Kalaimathi, in her address, emphasized the need for public-private partnerships to build healthcare for the future.

Dr Girdhar J Gyani, Director General at Association of Healthcare Providers (India), and nurse consultant Abanti Gopan received Lifetime Achievement Awards at the annual conference.

Over 35 experts from various healthcare disciplines shared their insight with 500 delegates from 15 states, including senior leaders in nursing across the country.

heart surgeon KM CherianLifetime Achievement AwardDr Ani Grace Kalaimathihealthcare
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X