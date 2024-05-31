Reeling under heatwave, Chennai records highest-ever power consumption

CHENNAI: With the city sizzling under hot weather conditions with maximum temperature remaining over 40 degrees Celsius, Chennai's energy consumption touched an all-time high of 97.53 million units on Wednesday.

According to TANGEDCO officials, the energy consumption recorded on Wednesday bettered the previous high of 97.43 million units on May 3.

However, the city's peak power demand touched 4,530 MW on Wednesday but it fell short of the record demand of 4,590 MW recorded on May 6.

As the city and the state reels under heat wave, the power demand has been going up for the past few days with people relying on air conditioners for relief from the heat.

The state's peak demand rose to 19,907 MW and energy consumption crossed 404 million units on Wednesday.

A senior TANGEDCO official said that even though the state's power demand and consumption are unlikely to set new records, the city's demand would go up further in June as the temperature is likely to remain high.