Raw mango rate up by Rs 100; check out vegetable prices on August 14 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of raw mango, garlic, and lemon at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market rose on Wednesday. On the other hand, the rates of chow chow, radish, green chillies, yam, and spinach recorded a dip today.

According to traders at the market, the price of a kilo of raw mango increased by Rs 100. Yesterday, it was sold for Rs 80 per kg but is priced at Rs 180 per kg today.

The price of lemon increased to Rs 150 per kg today from Rs 120 on August 13, marking a Rs 30 rise.

On Tuesday, garlic was sold at Rs 280 per kg but has gone up by Rs 20 to be sold at Rs 300 per kg today.

Meanwhile, the rates of chow chow and radish decreased by Rs 5 per kg on Wednesday. They are being sold for Rs 25 and Rs 15 per kg, respectively.

Green chillies, on the other hand, saw a price drop of Rs 10 per kg today. It is being sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Yam was sold at Rs 68 per kg yesterday but has dropped to Rs 60 per kg today.

The price of spinach per kg was Rs 12 on Tuesday and has come down to Rs 6 per kg today.

The price of drumsticks had risen to Rs 190 per kg in July but has since seen a sharp fall. The vegetable is being sold at the market for Rs 30 per kg from August 7 and its price remains the same today.

The rates of other essentials continue to be stable.