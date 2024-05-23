Ranipet chromium contamination: MHC seeks response from Centre, State on PMK advocate’s PIL

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Union and State governments to file a counter in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) preferred by PMK advocate K Balu, seeking to take action concerning the remediation process of chromium contamination in the Tamil Nadu Chromates and Chemicals Limited (TNCCL) factory, Ranipet.

A vacation bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice PB Balaji heard the PIL moved by K Balu. The petitioner submitted that being the PMK candidate of the Arakonam Parliamentary constituency, he visited Ranipet as a part of his election campaign. During the visit the district revealed a shocking story of contamination of chromium in the abandoned factory belonging to TNCCL, which is increasingly becoming a major environmental and biological threat to the general public, said the petitioner.

The petitioner submitted that he visited the abandoned factory, and was able to sense an unpleasant metallic odour in the air itself. The foul metallic smell becomes particularly strong and unbearable during monsoon rains, said the petitioner.

It is pertinent to note that the public faces a lot of health hazards and finds it difficult to survive in the said environment, submitted the petitioner.

Despite being represented before the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) no action has been taken and sought the directions of the High Court to take immediate action regarding the remediation process of chromium contamination from the TNCCL factory.

After the submission, the bench directed the Union and State governments to respond to the petition and posted the matter to June 10, for further submission.