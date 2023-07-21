Rajnikanth foundation's name misused in social media

CHENNAI: The office bearers of actor Rajnikanth's foundation have approached the City Police seeking action against impostors who have allegedly cheated the public to the tune of several lakhs through social media by posing as if they are the official social media page of the foundation.

A trustee of the foundation, S Sivaramakrishnan has filed a complaint against the group seeking action. The foundation was officially registered in 2016 and it undertakes several social activities and helps people from underprivileged backgrounds, the complaint stated. Meanwhile, a facebook page claiming to be Rajnikanth Foundation with the actor's photo put up a post claiming that they are conducting a lucky draw at a hotel in Mumbai.