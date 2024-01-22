Rajinikanth leaves with family for Ayodhya

CHENNAI: Veteran Kollywood actor Rajinikanth on Sunday left for Ayodhya to witness the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Addressing reporters before leaving for Ayodhya at Chennai airport, superstar Rajinikanth said, “Going to Ayodhya for the Pran Prathistha ceremony of Lord Ram Mandir is a great pleasure.

The 500-year-old issue was resolved by the top court and now, the Ram Mandir has been built at Ayodhya. We are happily going to the consecration ceremony of this Mandir.”

“The day (January 22) has been marked as an important day in history. It will be an unforgettable day,” Rajinikanth said alluding to the Pran Prathistha ceremony of Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The actor left for Ayodhya with his wife Latha Rajinikanth, son-in-law Dhanush and grandchildren. Rajinikanth was spotted in a green T-shirt and black pants, while fans cheered ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Due to the arrival of important dignitaries from all over the country, tight security arrangements have been made throughout Ayodhya.