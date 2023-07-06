Raj teacher, girl student tracked down in Chennai

JAIPUR: The Bikaner police on Wednesday tracked down a 17-year-old girl and her female teacher in Chennai, days after the two went missing and later posted a video online saying they were in love and wanted to be together, a senior officer said.

Their disappearance on Saturday triggered protests in Sri Dungargarh town of Bikaner district, with the minor girl’s family members terming it a case of “love jihad” – a phrase often used by right-wing outfits to describe interfaith relationships.

Inspector General, Bikaner, Omprakash said a police team had been tracking the couple’s movements and located them in Chennai on Wednesday with the help of local police.

“A team led by a deputy SP was chasing them. They were in Kerala before reaching Tamil Nadu. They have been found at a place in Chennai,” the IG said.

On Monday, a 4-minute-long video surfaced on social media in which the minor girl was seen saying that the two had left of their own accord and loved each other. “We are lesbians and cannot marry any other man, therefore we decided to elope. And if you catch us, then our life will end. Don’t file cases against their family members. The case of kidnapping is wrong. I am not a small girl who can be coaxed,” she said.

The teacher in her turn said, “Don’t create unnecessary riots... We are very safe, we will be very happy, leave us.”

Police are trying to find out where the video was shot.