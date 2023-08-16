Rain likely to continue in Chennai and neighboring dists for two days

CHENNAI: Chennaiites experienced mild showers in the wee hours on Wednesday, and it is likely to continue during the evening hours for the next 48 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. As the system prevails over the sea has become weaker the rainfall activity in the state will gradually reduce. And the maximum temperature is expected to surge more than normal in interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

Several areas including Ambattur, Tondiarpet, Nungambakkam, Perambur, and Kodambakkam received light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity on Wednesday. The recent rain resulted in puddles of water on the interior roads in the city.

"Under the influence of north-south trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin Area at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. A few places in the state including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalapttu, and Kacheepuram is likely to witness light to moderate shower during the evening hours. Also, some areas expected to experience thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area, " said a senior RMC official.

However, as the wind pattern is likely to change there would be a surge in maximum temperature in the isolated pockets from August 19. The temperature will increase by two to three degree Celsius and record around 37 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius. Due to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather is likely at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu.

The center warned Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over east central Bay of Bengal.