Rain brings respite to Chennai; several areas witness heavy downpour

CHENNAI: Bringing respite to soaring heat for the past few days, several areas in the city witness mild showers on Monday due to a change in wind flow pattern. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur in 20 districts, including Chennai, for the next few hours.

Some areas, including Ashok Nagar, Ekkatuthangal, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Vadapalani, Anna Nagar and outskirts, experience light showers on Monday afternoon.



As westerlies/ southwesterlies prevails over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, several districts of Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, the Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindugal, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvanamalai to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity on Monday.



The maximum temperature is likely to be reduced in the city and suburbs on Monday due to convective rain. As of 2.30 pm, the Nungambakkam weather station recorded 37 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius of maximum and minimum temperature respectively.

