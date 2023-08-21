Railways implements 750V supply for maintaining rakes

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways has executed the provision of a 750 V power supply for maintaining Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes at washing and sick lines across 411 washing and pit lines, in India. This initiative was implemented at a cost of Rs 210 crore.

By July 316 washing and pit lines were completed, and the remaining will be completed within the year 2023. For the Southern Railways, the focus was on enhancing LHB rake maintenance through the establishment of 45 pit lines. Out of these, 41 pit lines were equipped with a dedicated 750V power supply for testing and maintenance.

This accomplishment was spread across locations like Basin Bridge (14 pit lines), Egmore Gopalsamy Nagar depot (3 pit lines), Tambaram (2 pit lines), Madurai (4 pit lines), Tirunelveli (3 pit lines), Thiruvananthapuram Central (5 pit lines), Ernakulam marshalling yard (3 pit lines), Nagercoil (3 pit lines), Coimbatore Junction (2 pit lines), and Tiruchchirappalli Junction (2 pit lines).

This decision was spurred by the Railway Board’s resolution in November 2016 to exclusively manufacture LHB coaches starting April 2018.

“A review conducted revealed that in 2021-22 fiscal year, the diesel consumption for testing and maintaining LHB coaches at washing and pit lines was substantial, totalling 1.84 lakh liters per day. This resulted in an annual expense of over Rs 668 crore. Anticipated annual increase of over 20 percent due to rising diesel costs and the expansion of the LHB fleet,” stated the railways press note.

This consumption issue was unique to LHB coaches and didn’t pertain to ICF coaches. Comparatively, using grid electrical energy for these tasks was found to be significantly more cost-effective, with costs being about 80 percent lower than diesel consumption.

In response to this challenge, the Railway Board recognised the importance of establishing essential infrastructure and capacity for washing and pit lines by providing a dedicated 750V power supply. This strategic move aimed to streamline operations, reduce reliance on diesel, and ultimately decrease operational costs.

By implementing the 750V power supply, a capital cost of around Rs 210 crore was incurred. However, this investment resulted in annual net cash savings exceeding Rs 500 crore in Ordinary Working Expenses (OWE.), based on the 2021-22 baseline. These savings had a ripple effect, leading to significant reductions in passenger service losses and subsidies. Moreover, they contributed to easing cross-subsidization by freight services, thus enhancing the viability of Mail/Express passenger services. “This shift not only improved efficiency but also had positive impacts on human resources and safety by eliminating the widespread use of diesel,” added the press note.