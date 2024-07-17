Railway police seize Rs 10 lakh worth unaccounted cash from passenger at Chengalpattu station

CHENNAI: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team seized Rs 10 lakh worth of unaccounted cash and three kg of silver items from a passenger at the Chengalpattu Railway station on Tuesday.

The Chendur Express from Tiruchendur had halted customarily at the Chengalpattu Railway station on Tuesday morning when Railway Protection Force officials observed a passenger seated behaving in a suspicious manner. When questioned, he said he was Babudas Vaishnav (40) of Sowcarpet in Chennai. But as they found him to be nervous and evasive in his replies, he was deboarded from the train and his luggage checked. Many bundles of currency notes valued at Rs 10 lakh was found. In another bag, silver ornaments weighing about three kg was discovered.

Babudas claimed that he was a seller of gold and silver ornaments and had just returned from Cuddalore and Chidambaram after selling them there. However, he could not produce necessary documents to prove that the money and ornaments belonged to him.

The RPF alerted Income Tax department officers who visited the Chengalpattu railway station and seized the cash and ornaments.

Babubas has been detained and further inquiry is on.