Rail roko in Maduranthagam on Friday

CHENNAI: Angry over the EMU trains not being operated as per the schedule, the commuters staged a rail roko at the Maduranthagam railway station on Friday.

On Friday morning the commuters were waiting in the Maduranthagam railway station to board the EMU train from Villupuram to Tambaram via Chengalpattu.

The Train was supposed to arrive in Maduranthagam at 6.40 am but it arrived only at 7.05 am. The commuters became angry and staged a rail roko at the railway station.

At the same time, the Chennai Egmore- Madurai Tejas Super Fast Express arrived in Maduranthagam and hundreds of commuters blocked the express train and protested against the railways for not following the schedule properly.

They claimed that every day the trains are not being operated as per the schedule and because of this many of them are late to work and college students cannot reach the classes on time. The rail commuters said that if the railways could not follow the schedule then why do they release a schedule and ask us to follow them.

Every day the trains are delayed for 30 minutes during the peak hours in the morning and evening and people are forced to travel on footboard due to the delayed operation.

The Maduranthagam railway officials, Chengalpattu railway police and the Revenue officials who visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and said that the trains were operated at a slow speed due to fog and they assured that hereafter there would be no such delays and all the trains will mostly be on time. Following that the commuters gave up their protest and dispersed.

Following the protest, the train service between Maduranthagam and Chengalpattu was affected for an hour.