Rail passengers protest in Korukkupet railway station over late arrival of EMU daily

CHENNAI: Train traffic was hit near the Korukkupet railway station on Wednesday after several passengers staged a protest blocking the trains.

Aggrieved over the delay in the arrival of suburban EMU trains on daily basis, local passenngers jumped into protest enmasse.

Shanmugham, a regular passenger said, "I start from Sullurpeta at 6 am in the morning and reach here at 11 am. The trains are stopped here to give way for goods trains everyday and this is strenous for the passengers".

Another commuter said that each time for around 20 minutes the trains are stopped in the station causing trouble for the passengers.

Protestors said that they were losing salaries due to late arrival at office.

They also raised slogans criticising the railways for not addressing the issue.

A railway official explained that it was a normal procedural delay as the local train was stopped for a while to pave way for a long distance express train.

The passengers gave up the protest after the railway officials pacified the protest.