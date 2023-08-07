Rag picker held for killing two-month-old daughter by throwing her on ground

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur town police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly murdered his two-month-old girl child by throwing her on the ground as she was crying throughout the night near Periyakuppam in neighboring Thiruvallur district. The accused, Suresh from Andhra Pradesh was in an inebriated state, police said.

Suresh is a rag picker and he lived with his wife and four children including a two-month-old girl under the railway bridge at Periyakuppam in Thiruvallur for the past ten days.

Around 2 am on Monday, the girl child started crying after which Suresh, who was sleeping in an inebriated state woke up and asked his wife to check on the child, police investigations revealed.

Even as the mother was attending to the child, the child kept on crying after which Suresh took the child from the mother and attempted to pacify the child. Irate over losing sleep, Suresh threw the child to the ground. Alarmed, the child's mother took the child to Thiruvallur government hospital, where doctors declared the child as brought dead.

Thriuvallur town police arrested Suresh. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.