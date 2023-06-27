Radhakrishnan Nagar pumping station won't operate on June 28: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to carry out the maintenance work in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant, the pumping stations in Radhakrishnan Nagar (north) won’t be functional on Thursday.

Residents of Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) are requested to connect with the zonal officers in case of sewage stagnation in the locality.

A release from the authorities noted that the maintenance work will be carried out in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant on June 28 from 6 am to 11 pm. So, the pumping station located Radhakrishnan Nagar (north) in zone 4 will not be operated tomorrow.

If the residents of Tondiarpet zone witness drainage water stagnation on the road, they shall contact the concerned officials. The stagnated drainage water would be pumped out through sewage sucking machines in the areas.

People can contact area engineers – Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) 8144930904, assistant area engineer 8144930254. Also, people can reach out to the complaint cell 044 - 45674567 in the head office located in Chintadripet.